Kool Tools: TRENDnet Powerline adapters

TRENDnet’s (www.TRENDnet.com) Powerline 200 AV PoE+ Adapters, models TPL-331EP ($34.99) and TPL-331EP2K ($64.99), allow you to easily add PoE+ support to your existing Powerline network.

If your home isn’t already prewired with Ethernet cabling, adding it may be very timely — and costly. With TRENDnet’s new Powerline 200 AV PoE+ Adapters, a PoE connection can be made through your existing electrical power outlets. The TPL-331EP and TPL-331EP2K deliver Powerline 200 networking and PoE+ support to connected devices such as IP cameras, wireless access points, and VoIP handsets.

Powerline is convenient because it provides a wired connection through your home’s existing electrical system, eliminating the need to run Cat-5e cables. With PoE readily available through Powerline network adapters, users can easily plug a camera or other PoE device in without worrying about PoE injectors, or wires for power and network connectivity.

Powerline 200 AV PoE+ Adapters have a range of up to 984 feet over existing electrical lines, and adapters are pre-encrypted for your convenience. Unlike other TRENDnet Powerline adapters, the Powerline 200 AV PoE+ Adapters have no power save mode, so they’re ideal for camera applications and other systems that would otherwise go into hibernation or standby mode.