Kool Tools: VIA billfold-style wallet

WaterField Designs (www.sfbags.com) has unveiled the VIA Leather Billfold Wallet, its first leather billfold-style wallet. In premium full-grain leather with natural edges, the VIA’s casual elegance looks as stylish with a suit as it does with a nice pair of jeans.

It holds cash and cards organized into four-easy-to-access compartments with frequently-used cards in the front and lesser-used but essential cards in the rear. Metro and other contactless cards held in the back of the wallet can be conveniently scanned while remaining inside. The Via's full-grain leather with subtle, raw edges portrays a casual elegance and develops a good-looking patina over time.

The Via Leather Billfold Wallet fits cash and eight cards, while remaining compact. The $59 wallet is available in three full-grain leather combinations - gray with grizzly interior accents, grizzly with black interior accents and black with red interior accents.