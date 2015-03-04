Jumsoft's finance tracker Money 5 gets Direct Downloads, becomes free

Jumsoft (www.jumsoft.com) has updated Money, their popular personal finance management app for macOS, to version 5.3.

The software offers a system designed to help you keep control of your financial life. You can oversee your account balances, track your income and spending, keep budgets, and so much more. Version 5.3 offers direct downloads, local data backups, cryptocurrency support, and more under-the-hood improvements.

Money 5.3 is available as a free download on Mac and iOS app stores. Users of earlier releases of Money 5 will automatically receive a Money Standard activation for a lifetime of unlimited accounts and transactions free of charge, and will be able to opt-in for the Money Premium plan with direct downloads separately.