Howling Moon releases Verdant Skies for macOS and Windows

Howling Moon Software has announced Verdant Skies (http://verdantskies.com), its latest game title for macOS and Windows. It’s a $19.99 life simulation game in which you can customize artwork, dialogue, items, crafting recipes and more.

In Verdant Skies, you're on Viridus Primus, an alien world filled with wildlife and possibility. As you build a home for yourself, you spend your days fishing, painting and combining genes from various crops so they flourish. You make friends with a cast of colonists, deepening your relationships as you work together in this exotic world.