CPUG Network announces 17th annual Las Vegas SuperMeet

The Creative Pro User Group Network have announced that the 17th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet will take place on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in the Brasilia Ballroom at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This SuperMeet will celebrate the 17th anniversary of holding SuperMeets in Las Vegas and promises to be the single largest gathering of Adobe, Avid, DaVinci Resolve and FCP X editors, gurus, digital and VR filmmakers and content creators during the 2018 NAB Show. “Early bird” tickets are on sale now.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the "SuperMeet Vendor Showcase," featuring over 20 software and hardware developers. Stage presentations will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.

The SuperMeet agenda hasn’t been announced and won’t be until shortly before the event, but will feature user driven presentations from Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Frame.io, HP, Atomos and more. The second half of the show will feature a special guest who will be announced soon. Rounding out the evening will be the "World Famous Raffle" where tens of thousands of dollars worth of prizes will be handed out.

Those who would like to attend the 2018 NAB Show Expo can register for a free exhibits-only pass using SuperMeet promo code PR08 on the NAB Show website (https://supermeet.com/). Attendees who wish to save $100 off Post Production World can use promo code PPW20.