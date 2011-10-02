iPhone source codes gets leaked online
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

iPhone source codes gets leaked online

Source code for “iBoot,” one of the most critical iOS programs, was anonymously posted on GitHub, which could pave the way for hackers and security researchers to find vulnerabilities in iOS and make iPhone jailbreaks easier to achieve, according to Motherboard (https://tinyurl.com/ya4h2hfm).

iBoot is the program that loads iOS, the very first process that runs when you turn on your iPhone or iPad. It loads and verifies the kernel is properly signed by Apple and then executes it.

Apple takes special care to keep iBoot secure and its code private; bugs in the boot process are the most valuable ones if reported to Apple through its bounty program, which values them at a max payment of $200,000.

“This is the biggest leak in history,” Jonathan Levin, the author of a series of books on iOS and macOS internals, told Motherboard. “It’s a huge deal.”

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Safari Technology Preview 11.2 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
Smultron 10.0.6 - Easy-to-use, powerful...
Smultron 10 is an elegant and powerful text editor that is easy to use. You can use Smultron 10 to create or edit any text document. Everything from a web page, a note or a script to any single piece... Read more
Dropbox 43.4.49 - Cloud backup and synch...
Dropbox is an application that creates a special Finder folder that automatically syncs online and between your computers. It allows you to both backup files and keep them up-to-date between systems... Read more
Ableton Live 10.0.1 - Record music using...
Ableton Live lets you create and record music on your Mac. Use digital instruments, pre-recorded sounds, and sampled loops to arrange, produce, and perform your music like never before. Ableton Live... Read more
iFinance 4.4.1 - Comprehensively manage...
iFinance allows you to keep track of your income and spending -- from your lunchbreak coffee to your new car -- in the most convenient and fastest way. Clearly arranged transaction lists of all your... Read more
A Better Finder Attributes 6.08 - Change...
A Better Finder Attributes is the ultimate file-tweaking tool for OS X. It combines photo-shooting date and file date changing along with a few unique tricks of its own. Change EXIF Timestamps at... Read more
MarsEdit 4.0.7 - Quick and convenient bl...
MarsEdit is a blog editor for OS X that makes editing your blog like writing email, with spell-checking, drafts, multiple windows, and even AppleScript support. It works with with most blog services... Read more
Mac DVDRipper Pro 7.1.2 - Copy, backup,...
Mac DVDRipper Pro is the DVD backup solution that lets you protect your DVDs from scratches, save your batteries by reading your movies from your hard disk, manage your collection with just a few... Read more
Sandvox 2.10.11 - Easily build eye-catch...
Sandvox is for Mac users who want to create a professional looking website quickly and easily. With Sandvox, you don't need to be a Web genius to build a stylish, feature-rich, standards-compliant... Read more
Opera 51.0.2830.26 - High-performance We...
Opera is a fast and secure browser trusted by millions of users. With the intuitive interface, Speed Dial and visual bookmarks for organizing favorite sites, news feature with fresh, relevant content... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter (Games)
Dig Dog – Treasure Hunter 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Dig Dog is an action roguelike platformer. Dig to discover treasure, adventure and bones! Jump, dash, stomp and dig... | Read more »
Weapon Shop Fantasy (Games)
Weapon Shop Fantasy 1.01 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.01 (iTunes) Description: ******this is the full version of Weapon Shop Fantasy, there is no In app purchase,no ad. You can continue your... | Read more »
Dig Dog Guide - Dig Deep to Discover You...
Dig Dog is a platforming game that feels something like a cross between the arcade simplicity of Dig Dug and the ultra tough (but unwaveringly fair) Spelunky. Here’s a few tips to help you get better in your dogged pursuit of bones. Go the distance... | Read more »
[Exception] (Games)
[Exception] 1.0.5 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $1.99, Version: 1.0.5 (iTunes) Description: Exception is a game about AI programming. During the game, the player is required to assist the unit to defeat it’s enemy in... | Read more »
Love CSR racing 2? Then check out our li...
CSR Racing 2 is a lot of fun, and no mistake. And if driving down straight roads, changing gears and cackling is your idea of entertainment, then there are other games on the App Store that are going to be right up your street as well. | Read more »
Dissidia Final Fantasy OO: How to master...
It's time to get brave. Specifically, we're going to talk about how to master the Bravery system that is at the very heart of combat in Dissidia Final Fantasy OO, which makes battles a matter of good timing even though they are 100 percent turn-... | Read more »
Dice Soccer City Guide - How to Roll Ove...
Dice City Soccer is a game that’s all about taking chances and rolling the dice. It’s not just a matter of luck though. Check out these tips to help you roll past the competition: Team work makes the dream work [Read more] | Read more »
These are the best superhero games for i...
Sometimes it feels like everything is superheroes nowadays. Films, books, drawings on the wall, breakfast cereals, everything is branded with something-man or captain-thingy. And it's no different in the world of mobile gaming either. [Read more] | Read more »
Headshot ZD Guide - How to Survive Just...
Surviving in the zombie apocalypse can be quite tough, particularly if you’re dealing with the kind of zombies that can only be dispatched with shots to the head. Headshot ZD gives you that exact task in a free-to-play, survival-action format, and... | Read more »
Around the Empire: What have you missed...
January is over and done with. Welcome to February. I hope it's been treating you well. And if it hasn't, well come over here, have a sit down and a cup of cocoa, and read all about the exciting things happening across the Steel Media empire over... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Apple restocks full line of Certified Refurbi...
Apple has restocked a full line of Apple Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Pros for $200-$300 off MSRP. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free.... Read more
Sale! Save up to $200 today on the purchase o...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only. Their prices are the lowest available for these... Read more
Save on clearance 15″ MacBook Pros with model...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 15″ MacBook Pros available for up to $800 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished 4K Apple T...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 32GB and 64GB 4K Apple TVs available for $30 off the cost of new models. Apple’s standard one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB... Read more
9″ 32GB Apple iPads on sale for $299, $30 off
MacMall has the 9″ 32GB WiFi #Apple #iPad (Space Gray and Gold) on sale for $30 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $299, save $30 Their price is the lowest available for... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100 off MSRP, n...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $899, $100... Read more
Today only: White iPhone 7 & 8 Smart Batt...
B&H Photo is offering White Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 7 and 8 for $49 for today only. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only. Their price represents at $50... Read more
Save up to $420 on the purchase of a 15″ MacB...
Save $360-$420 on the purchase of a 2017 15″ MacBook Pro with Certified Refurbished models at Apple. Apple’s refurbished prices are the lowest available for each model from any reseller. An standard... Read more
Save up to $180 on the purchase of a 13″ MacB...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Airs available starting at $849. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free: – 13″ 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB... Read more
Save up to $190 on the purchase of an iPad Pr...
Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished 2017 10″ and 12″ iPad Pros for $100-$190 off MSRP, depending on the model. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: –... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Firmware Engineer - *Apple* Accessories - A...
# Firmware Engineer - Apple Accessories Job Number: 113452350 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 29-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
Data Scientist, *Apple* Ecosystem (AMP Anal...
# Data Scientist, Apple Ecosystem (AMP Analytics) Job Number: 113428728 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 24-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
Art Director, *Apple* Music + Beats1 Market...
# Art Director, Apple Music + Beats1 Marketing Design Job Number: 113258081 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 05-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
iOS Wallet & *Apple* Pay Engineer - App...
# iOS Wallet & Apple Pay Engineer Job Number: 99706839 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 11-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The iOS Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.