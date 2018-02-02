Kool Tools: Tidy Up 5 for macOS

Hyperbolic Software’s (www.hyberbolicsoftware.com) Tidy Up 5, an update of the $28.99 duplicate finding and disk tidiness app for macOS 10.12 or later is completely re-engineered and improves efficiency.

Tidy Up employs a customizable search algorithm that scans any mounted drive volume. It also has the capability to scan the databases of popular applications such as Lightroom, Photos and iTunes. Version 5 according to the folks at Hyperbolic Software. Some of the new key features are:

* Modern and efficient interface

* Search in Lightroom

* Search for Hard Links

* Result organized by file kinds

* Result organized based on path of files (if search was performed in multiple locations)

* Automatic mark for removal

* Removal at administrator level

* Completely customizable criteria

* Search for duplicate folders

* Restore the removed (or moved) items if a mistake was made

* Report missing files for the supported apps

* Report empty folders

* Save the result to continue the cleaning job later

* Export the result to consult it in a spreadsheet app.