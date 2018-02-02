Apple posts new developer betas of macOS 10.13.4, iOS 11.3, tvOS 11.3
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Apple posts new developer betas of macOS 10.13.4, iOS 11.3, tvOS 11.3

Apple has released new developer betas of macOS 10.13.4, iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3. Registered developers can download it from Apple's Developer Center — or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Skype 8.15.0.4 - Voice-over-internet pho...
Skype allows you to talk to friends, family and co-workers across the Internet without the inconvenience of long distance telephone charges. Using peer-to-peer data transmission technology, Skype... Read more
Vivaldi 1.14.1077.45 - An advanced brows...
Vivaldi is a browser for our friends. In 1994, two programmers started working on a web browser. Our idea was to make a really fast browser, capable of running on limited hardware, keeping in mind... Read more
BBEdit 12.1 - Powerful text and HTML edi...
BBEdit is the leading professional HTML and text editor for the Mac. Specifically crafted in response to the needs of Web authors and software developers, this award-winning product provides a... Read more
CrossOver 17.1 - Run Windows apps on you...
CrossOver can get your Windows productivity applications and PC games up and running on your Mac quickly and easily. CrossOver runs the Windows software that you need on Mac at home, in the office,... Read more
Mactracker 7.7.2 - Database of all Mac m...
Mactracker provides detailed information on every Mac computer ever made, including items such as processor speed, memory, optical drives, graphic cards, supported OS X versions, and expansion... Read more
Adobe Creative Cloud 4.4.0.294 - Access...
Adobe Creative Cloud costs $19.99/month for a single app, or $49.99/month for the entire suite. Introducing Adobe Creative Cloud desktop applications, including Adobe Photoshop CC and Illustrator CC... Read more
Adobe Flash Player 28.0.0.161 - Plug-in...
Adobe Flash Player is a cross-platform, browser-based application runtime that provides uncompromised viewing of expressive applications, content, and videos across browsers and operating systems.... Read more
ffWorks 1.0.4 - Convert multimedia files...
ffWorks (was iFFmpeg), focused on simplicity, brings a fresh approach to the use of FFmpeg, allowing you to create ultra-high-quality movies without the need to write a single line of code on the... Read more
Tidy Up 5.0.1 - Find duplicate files and...
Tidy Up is a full-featured duplicate finder and disk-tidiness utility. Features Supports Lightroom: it is now possible to search and collect duplicates directly in the Lightroom library. Multiple... Read more
Vienna 3.2.1 :8e8c75b3: - RSS and Atom n...
Vienna is a freeware and Open-Source RSS/Atom newsreader with article storage and management via a SQLite database, written in Objective-C and Cocoa, for the OS X operating system. It provides... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Dissidia Final Fantasy OO: How to master...
It's time to get brave. Specifically, we're going to talk about how to master the Bravery system that is at the very heart of combat in Dissidia Final Fantasy OO, which makes battles a matter of good timing even though they are 100 percent turn-... | Read more »
Dice Soccer City Guide - How to Roll Ove...
Dice City Soccer is a game that’s all about taking chances and rolling the dice. It’s not just a matter of luck though. Check out these tips to help you roll past the competition: Team work makes the dream work [Read more] | Read more »
These are the best superhero games for i...
Sometimes it feels like everything is superheroes nowadays. Films, books, drawings on the wall, breakfast cereals, everything is branded with something-man or captain-thingy. And it's no different in the world of mobile gaming either. [Read more] | Read more »
Headshot ZD Guide - How to Survive Just...
Surviving in the zombie apocalypse can be quite tough, particularly if you’re dealing with the kind of zombies that can only be dispatched with shots to the head. Headshot ZD gives you that exact task in a free-to-play, survival-action format, and... | Read more »
Around the Empire: What have you missed...
January is over and done with. Welcome to February. I hope it's been treating you well. And if it hasn't, well come over here, have a sit down and a cup of cocoa, and read all about the exciting things happening across the Steel Media empire over... | Read more »
All the best games on sale for iPhone an...
Another week has flown by. Why it feels like only a matter of minutes ago it was the start of January and we all swore blind we were going to keep our New Year's resolutions. Now it's February, and time has once again proven how utterly weak we... | Read more »
Disc Drivin' 2 Guide - How to Slide...
Disc Drivin’ 2 is not your normal racer. Its turn-based gameplay and disc-based antics make for a really unique gameplay experience that might not be so easy to handle at first. Rest assured though, if you keep these tips in mind, you’ll be... | Read more »
Casual online multiplayer Mini Golf King...
Bluehole PNIX has just recently added a brand new update that aims to sink even more competition and party antics into its arcade multiplayer, Mini Golf King. Shrinking down the noble sport onto mobile, developer Bluehole PNIX adds in a fair share... | Read more »
PAKO 2 Guide - How to be a Better Wheelm...
PAKO 2’s stylish crime action can get really overwhelming really quickly, so much so that it can be hard to understand what you need to do to get better. Don’t fret though, we have some tips to help you be a more effective wheelman: [Read more] | Read more »
Heroes and villains unite in Dissidia Fi...
Released in Japan last year, Opera Omnia is the first installment of Dissidia Final Fantasy to end up on the mobile platform. As with the other Dissidia titles, it throws together the greatest characters from the world of Final Fantasy to fight... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Sale! Save $150 to $200 on 15″ Apple MacBook...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
Save up to $80 on a 12″ iPad Pro, pay no sale...
B&H Photo has 12″ iPad Pros on sale for up to $80 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 12″ 64GB WiFi iPad Pro: $749 $50 off MSRP – 12″ 256GB WiFi iPad... Read more
12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook on sale for $11...
Amazon has the 2017 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray Retina MacBook on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free: 12″ 1.2GHz Space Gray MacBook: $1199.99 $100 off MSRP Read more
13″ 1.8GHz/256GB MacBook Air on sale for $107...
Newegg has the 256GB 13″ MacBook Air on sale for $120 off MSRP including free shipping. Newegg will include a free Krazilla KZH800 USB Gaming Headset: – 13″ 1.8GHz/256GB MacBook Air (MQD42LL/A): $... Read more
Save on Beats: $20-$85 off headphones, earpho...
Walmart has #Beats by Dr. Dre on sale on their online store for $20-$85 off MSRP, depending on the item: – Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $134, save $66 – BeatsX Earphones: $109, save $40 – Beats... Read more
Save $50-$80 with Apple refurbished 2017 9″ i...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 9.7″ WiFi iPads available for $50-$80 off the cost of new models. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each iPad, and shipping is free: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $... Read more
Sale! 21-inch 2.3GHz iMac $999, save $100
Amazon has the 2017 21″ 2.3GHz iMac (MMQA2LL/A) in stock and on sale today for $998 including free shipping. Their price is $101 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model. For the... Read more
Weekend deal: 13″ 3.1GHz Apple MacBook Pros o...
Amazon has 2017 13″ 3.1GHz MacBook Pros on sale this weekend for $200 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 13″ 3.1GHz/256GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXV2LL/A): $1599.99 $200 off MSRP – 13″ 3.... Read more
Apple now offering Certified Refurbished iPho...
#Apple is now offering Certified Refurbished #iPhone 7 and 7 Plus’ starting at only $499 or 9-10% off the cost of new iPhones. Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold models are available. Each phone... Read more
Clearance 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks, Certified...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ Retina MacBooks available starting at $949. Apple will include a standard one-year warranty with each MacBook, and shipping is free. The following... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description:SalesSpecialist - Retail Customer Service and SalesTransform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Firmware Engineer - *Apple* Accessories - A...
# Firmware Engineer - Apple Accessories Job Number: 113452350 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 29-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
Commerce Engineer, *Apple* Media Products -...
# Commerce Engineer, Apple Media Products Job Number: 113161479 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 26-Jan-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
QA Automation Engineer, *Apple* Pay - Apple...
# QA Automation Engineer, Apple Pay Job Number: 113202642 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 11-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** At Read more
Strategist, *Apple* Media Products, Content...
# Strategist, Apple Media Products, Content and Marketing Job Number: 113399632 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 05-Feb-2018 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.