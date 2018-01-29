Kool Tools: Air Mouse Presenter

SML-Link Electronics’ (www.smkusa.com) $99.99 Air Mouse Presenter is both a PowerPoint remote control and an “in air” handheld mouse–enabling clickable access to hyperlinks and other interactive elements within your slides.

With large tactile slide keys, a bright green laser pointer, mouse pointing and a 75-foot wireless range, Air Mouse Presenter provides complete presentation and computer control from anywhere in the room. Its pointer is perfect for projected images, even in sunny rooms. And, as businesses and schools transition from projectors to flat-screen displays, Presenter’s “in air” cursor can be used as a virtual laser pointer, drawing all eyes to the fine points, from anywhere in the room.

Its ergonomic shape, soft-touch case and dedicated slide keys make Air Mouse Presenter a solid communications tool. With up to a 75-foot wireless range, it enables instant clickable access to the hyperlinks in your slides. Just plug-in the USB receiver. That’s it. There is no software to install, and no learning curve.