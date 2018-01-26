BatchOutput for Microsoft Word now supports PDF automation in Word 16

Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput DOC 2.5.5, a compatibility update to company's output automation app for Microsoft Word.

The tool automates printing and exporting of multiple Word documents to PDF. The software offers PDF security, variable file names, export as single pages and other options. Version 2.5.5 addresses a bug in the recently released Word 16, which resulted in creation of corrupt PDF files produced with Office AppleScript engine.

BatchOutput DOC can be purchased for $19.95 from the Zevrix Solutions website (www.zevrix.com), as well as the Mac App Store. A demo is available for download. The update is free for users of version 2 and $20 from version 1. BatchOutput DOC requires macOS 10.6-10.13 and Microsoft Word 2008, 2011 or 2016.