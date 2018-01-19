Kool Tools: Epson SureColor F2100 printer

Epson’s SureColor F2100 is designed exclusively for direct-to-garment printing and offers an entirely purpose-built system for high-quality prints at production speeds.

Leveraging the Epson PrecisionCore TFP printhead and UltraChrome DG garment ink technology, the SureColor F2100 achieves up to twice the speeds of the previous generation DTG printer. Successor to the SureColor F2000, the new SureColor F2100 offers four color ink technology, plus white ink, to deliver improved image quality, speed, and efficiency.

Additional improvements include a quick-load platen and Epson Garment Creator Software. The SureColor F2100 transports cleaning solution through the printhead, allowing the printer to perform daily maintenance to reduce downtime. In addition, white ink is triple filtered before reaching the printhead, designed to help reduce white ink nozzle clogging for greater up-time and reliability.

The SureColor F2100 touts Epson PrecisionDot technology designed to create output with smoother tonal gradations, improved image detail and preservation on the garment. Newly developed print modes, including Light Garment Mode, and Highlight White mode, offer consistent print quality. All-new Highlight White mode achieves brighter White ink output by applying a second coat of White ink, while simultaneously printing color ink for improved print speeds. Boasting a new garment grip pad, the SureColor F2100 allows users to quickly load and unload garments on the printer platen to help reduce traditional hoop platen load times.

The SureColor F2100 ($17,995) offers a standard Epson Preferred Limited Warranty, limited on-site warranty with U.S.-based phone support; an optional extended on-site service plan is available. The Epson SureColor F2100 will be available in March 2018 through Epson DTG Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.