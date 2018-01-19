CS Odessa adds ORM Diagrams Solution

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has announced new additions to the ConceptDraw Solution Park.

These free additions provide support for data modeling and software engineering with new visualization tools. The Object-role Modeling (ORM) Diagrams solution extends ConceptDraw Pro 11 software by adding new libraries, samples, and templates.

ConceptDraw Pro is a graphics and diagramming product with a set of tools to make flowcharts, swim lane diagrams, charts, and reports. It’s compatible with macOS and Windows.

ConceptDraw Pro retails for $199 per end user license. It’s also included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.