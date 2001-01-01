Output Factory Server 2.0.10 for InDesign improves custom script integration

Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory Server 2.0.10, a maintenance update to the company's output workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The app can serve unlimited users on a network and offers layer versioning, preflighting, single page export and more. Version 2.0.10 improves custom script integration during multi-format output and addresses some PDF security settings conflicts.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.