MacXDVD for macOS revved to version 4.1.3

MacXDVD Software (www.macxdvd.com) has announced MacX YouTube Downloader 4.1.3, an update to the company's multimedia application for macOS 10.10 and higher.

Packing the support for resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels, the free video downloader enables users to harness the exciting capabilities of downloading razor-sharp 4K Ultra HD videos. With version 4.1.3, its download performance and universal compatibility are further complemented by the support of 4K HEVCs, VP9, and H.264 videos.