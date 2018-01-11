Western Digital debuts two new G-Speed Shuttle products

Western Digital has introduced two new ultra-transportable solutions in its high-powered G-Technology G-SPEED Shuttle product family. They’re designed to meet the demands of professional content creators who need “lightning-fast transfer speed and a high-capacity storage solution that can easily be moved from the studio to wherever your project takes you, and back,” says Scott Vouri, vice president strategy and business development, G-Technology, Western Digital.

The new 4-bay G-SPEED Shuttle solution integrates into a Thunderbolt 3 ecosystem. With it, a professional can transfer one hour of 4K footage at 30 frames per second (fps) in just minutes at up to 1,000 MB/second, according to Vouri.

Designed to handle multi-stream workflows of 4K and beyond, both on location and in the studio, the G-SPEED Shuttle solution with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports offers content creators up to 48TB and hardware RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 in a 4-bay transportable design. It’s equipped with transfer rates up to 1000MB/second and removable 7200RPM enterprise class drives. The G-SPEED Shuttle with Thunderbolt 3 is available in the U.S. in 16TB ($1,799.95), 24TB ($2,299.95), 32TB ($2,799.95) and 48TB ($3,799.95) models.

While similar in features with the G-SPEED Shuttle with Thunderbolt 3, the G-SPEED Shuttle with ev Series Bay Adapters model’s integrated ev Series bay adapters improve workflow options and productivity by enabling cross-functionality with all ev Series drives and readers. Users can experience enhanced reliability coupled with fast transfer rates up to 500MB/second and up to 24TB, according to Vouri. The G-SPEED Shuttle solution with ev Series bay adapters is available in the U.S. now in 20TB ($1,999.95) and 24TB ($2,299.95) versions.

For more information on the full product portfolio from G-Technology, please visit www.g-technology.com.