Twelve South launches the PencilSnap for the Apple Pencil

TwelveSouth (www.twelvesouth.com) has debuted the $29.99 PencilSnap, an Apple Pencil accessory with hidden magnets that keep the iPad Pro tool connected to your Apple Smart Cover.

It can also be used as a standalone protective sleeve to keep Pencil free from nicks and scratches. It's designed to fit like a glove so you don't have to worry about the tool falling out.

Cut from the same, soft genuine leather as the PencilSnap, TwelveSouth’s $79.99 SurfacePad is another new iPad Pro accessory. This luxury leather cover is a hands-free, multi-angle viewing stand and a typing wedge rolled into a thin shield for the iPad that doesn't hide or disguise iPad's sleek profile. It’s available for the 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch versions.