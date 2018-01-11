Kool Tools: WaterField Holdall

WaterField Designs has launched the Atlas Executive Athletic Holdall (https://tinyurl.com/yc642vjt)l, a sophisticated briefcase-workout hybrid bag designed to help professionals achieve optimal work performance and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

One side of the Atlas Holdall features a padded MacBook and iPad compartment and organizational pockets for other work essentials; the other side boasts a spacious chamber for clothes and a collapsible, zippered space for shoes. The sophisticated carryall, packed daily for both work and workout, promotes healthy behaviors to improve work effectiveness and fitness in 2018.

The Atlas Holdall combines the best features of a professional briefcase and a fitness bag into one sleek design. In either classic, sturdy black ballistic nylon or rugged, tan, waxed canvas and premium full-grain leather accents, the Atlas Holdall looks as smart with a suit as it does with workout attire.

The Atlas Executive Athletic Holdall is priced at $429 and available in Black ballistic nylon with black or chocolate full-grain leather details. It measures 16 x 10 x 8.5 inches and weighs 3.4 pounds for the canvas version and 3.1 pounds for the ballistic model. It meets most airline personal carry-on-item size requirements

The Atlas Executive Athletic Holdall is available for order now. The pre-launch production run has sold out. The ext production run ships Feb. 2.