Kool Tools: mophie power station AC

The $199 mophie powerstation AC (http://www.mophie.com/shop/powerstation-ac) is a high-capacity external battery with AC power and USB-C PD fast charging for laptops, tablets, smartphones and other devices.

The USB-C port features 30W USB-PD charging technology. With a 22,000 mAh battery, the powerstation AC provides additional battery life for most USB-C devices, including laptops, and delivers 15 hours of extra battery life for the Apple MacBook.

The 100W AC output allows you to conveniently charge laptops, camera batteries, and other devices that normally plug into a wall outlet. Priority+ Charging provides pass-through power to devices connected to the USB-A port first before the powerstation AC battery starts to recharge. A premium fabric wrap provides a comfortable feel, and protection against scratches when stowing the battery away while charging.