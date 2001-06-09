iMobie AnyTrans now supports transferring, managing all Android data
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

iMobie AnyTrans now supports transferring, managing all Android data

iMobie has announced today AnyTrans 6.3.0 (https://tinyurl.com/y8597na9), an update to their mobile content manager for macOS and Windows. It offers bi-directional transfer across multiple devices.

AnyTrans works with iOS and Android data. Version 6.3.0 offers the ability to transfer and manage almost all data from Android to Android or from an iOS device to an Android device.

AnyTrans 6.3.0 costs $39.99 for a single-user license, and $59.99 for a family license. A demo is available for download.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Backblaze 5.2.0.162 - Online backup serv...
Backblaze is an online backup service designed from the ground-up for the Mac. With unlimited storage available for $5 per month, as well as a free 15-day trial, peace of mind is within reach with... Read more
VueScan 9.6.01 - Scanner software with a...
VueScan is a scanning program that works with most high-quality flatbed and film scanners to produce scans that have excellent color fidelity and color balance. VueScan is easy to use, and has... Read more
Firefox 57.0.4 - Fast, safe Web browser.
Firefox offers a fast, safe Web browsing experience. Browse quickly, securely, and effortlessly. With its industry-leading features, Firefox is the choice of Web development professionals and casual... Read more
calibre 3.15.0 - Complete e-book library...
Calibre is a complete e-book library manager. Organize your collection, convert your books to multiple formats, and sync with all of your devices. Let Calibre be your multi-tasking digital librarian... Read more
ff·Works 1.0.0 - Convert multimedia file...
ff·Works (was iFFmpeg), focused on simplicity, brings a fresh approach to the use of FFmpeg, allowing you to create ultra-high-quality movies without the need to write a single line of code on the... Read more
Safari Technology Preview 11.1 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
Opera 50.0.2762.45 - High-performance We...
Opera is a fast and secure browser trusted by millions of users. With the intuitive interface, Speed Dial and visual bookmarks for organizing favorite sites, news feature with fresh, relevant content... Read more
Opera 50.0.2762.45 - High-performance We...
Opera is a fast and secure browser trusted by millions of users. With the intuitive interface, Speed Dial and visual bookmarks for organizing favorite sites, news feature with fresh, relevant content... Read more
ff·Works 1.0.0 - Convert multimedia file...
ff·Works (was iFFmpeg), focused on simplicity, brings a fresh approach to the use of FFmpeg, allowing you to create ultra-high-quality movies without the need to write a single line of code on the... Read more
Safari Technology Preview 11.1 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Dash Quest Heroes guide - tips and trick...
Dash Quest Heroes has certainly been a pleasant surprise. It's an endless runner paired with Zelda-esque hack and slash RPG mechanics, with charming pixel graphics that veer far from the generic. It's a great little diversion with some pretty hefty... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
With the holidays now firmly behind us, it's time to march head first into the New Year and face whatever it may bring. Things are looking good for 2018 so far, though, if the bargains on the App Store are any indication. There are some pretty... | Read more »
Twisty Road! guide - how to hit high sco...
Twisty Road! is the new big hit from prolific developer Voodoo. It's another simple high-score chaser in a line of similar games, but this time you're guiding a ball down a precarious, twisting path to get as far as you possibly can. [Read more] | Read more »
Bridge Constructor Portal guide - beginn...
Bridge Constructor Portal merges the best parts of Bridge Constructor and Portal, tasking the player with fun building challenges with a surprising sci-fi twist. The difficulty can ramp up pretty quickly, but there are a few helpful tips you can... | Read more »
148Apps's best games of 2017 - Jess...
It's been a pretty spectacular year for mobile games, with all sorts of unique titles sprouting up, many by surprise. With top-knotch games launching on a near weekly basis, it's been quite a task narrowing my top choices down to just ten entries... | Read more »
148Apps's best games of 2017 - Camp...
2017 was a great year... for games at least. Putting together list of 10 of the best mobile games out there was somehow even harder than it was last year. After playing 350+ games this year and reviewing 213 of them for 148Apps though, I've... | Read more »
The biggest mobile esports to look out f...
With the exception of Vainglory, few mobile games have managed to make their mark in the world of mainstream esports. However, 2017 was a pretty eventful year for competitive mobile games, and many have set their eyes on 2018 as the year that... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
The holiday season may be drawing to a close, but there's still plenty to celebrate. You'll find many popular games at incredible discounts on the App Store right now. We've gone and rounded up the best deals on iOS games this week. [Read more] | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
It's another week of excellent new games on the App Store. Again, we see the return of some familiar faces and a few new titles to shake things up a bit. Pick up any of these games to enjoy during the holiday break--we're sure you'll find... | Read more »
Dream Town Story guide - every combo you...
Creating combos, clusters of related buildings, in Dream Town Story is possibly the best way to load up on money and improve your town overall. However, building these combos takes some careful preparation pretty far in advance, especially if you'... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

15″ MacBook Pros on sale this weekend for $10...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP this weekend. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 15″ 2.8GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
32GB WiFi iPad mini 4 on sale for $369, save...
Focus Camera has 32GB WiFi Space Gray #iPad mini 4s on sale for $369 including free shipping plus NJ & NY sales tax only. Their price is $30 off MSRP. Read more
Apple resellers offering 13″ MacBook Pros for...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $100-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: – 27″ 3.8GHz... Read more
Apple restocks Certified Refurbished Mac mini...
Apple has restocked Certified Refurbished Mac minis starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: – 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP – 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
9″ 32GB Apple iPads on sale for $299, save $3...
MacMall has the 9″ 32GB WiFi #Apple #iPad (Space Gray and Gold) on sale for $30 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $299, save $30 Their price is the lowest available for... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $50-$180 off MSR...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $50 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $949, $50 off... Read more
Miss out on Holiday iPad Pro sales? Save with...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 9″ iPad Pros available starting at $469. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 9″ iPad Pro WiFi: $469 original MSRP... Read more
15″ 2.2GHz Apple MacBook Pros on sale for $20...
B&H Photo has the 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro available for $200 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro (MJLQ2LL/A): $1799 $200 off MSRP Apple has... Read more
10″ 64GB Space Gray iPad Pro on sale for $619...
B&H Photo has the 10.5″ 64GB Space Gray WiFi iPad Pro in stock and on sale today for $619 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $30 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest... Read more
 

Jobs Board

*Apple* Information Security - Security Data...
# Apple Information Security - Security Data Analyst Job Number: 113119545 Austin, Texas, United States Posted: 10-Nov-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** This Read more
Engineering Manager - *Apple* TV - Apple (U...
# Engineering Manager - Apple TV Job Number: 113305053 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 05-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** The Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Project Engineer, *Apple* Education Profess...
# Project Engineer, Apple Education Professional Services Job Number: 113143353 New York City, New York, United States Posted: 17-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 113124408 Waterford, CT, Connecticut, United States Posted: 17-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.