iMobie AnyTrans now supports transferring, managing all Android data

iMobie has announced today AnyTrans 6.3.0 (https://tinyurl.com/y8597na9), an update to their mobile content manager for macOS and Windows. It offers bi-directional transfer across multiple devices.

AnyTrans works with iOS and Android data. Version 6.3.0 offers the ability to transfer and manage almost all data from Android to Android or from an iOS device to an Android device.

AnyTrans 6.3.0 costs $39.99 for a single-user license, and $59.99 for a family license. A demo is available for download.