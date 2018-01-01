Qoppa Software releases free PDF Studio Viewer for macOS High Sierra

Qoppa Software has packaged its PDF technology in a free PDF reading application for the Mac: PDFStudio Viewer (https://www.qoppa.com/pdfstudioviewer/).

Based on the same proprietary PDF technology found in Qoppa's advanced PDF tools, the new PDF viewer works on all platforms and comes with a set of PDF viewing features. Users can y navigate through any PDF and its interactive objects using the Navigation Toolbar and Side Panels that display thumbnails, annotations, bookmarks, digital signatures, file attachments, and layers.

PDF Studio Viewer is free for personal and commercial use. It comes packaged as a single file installer for all platforms and supports five languages: English, French, German, Italian and Spanish. On the Mac platform, it requires macOS High Sierra.