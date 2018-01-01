Kool Tools: KODAK Mini 2 Instant Photo Printer

The KODAK Mini 2 Instant Photo Printer (www.kodakphotoprinter.com) is the next generation of the company’ mini mobile photo printer and the latest product to join the growing line of Kodak branded instant-print products.

It’s even more compact than the original and prints credit card-sized (2.1”x3.4”) photos using its high-quality 4Pass (dye-sublimation) printing technology. The world’s smallest dye-sub photo printer, the portable KODAK Mini 2 comes in glossy black or white models and is available for purchase on Amazon.com for $99.99.

The KODAK Mini 2 supports iOS devices wirelessly via Bluetooth and Android based devices via NFC One Touch or Bluetooth. Using the free KODAK Mini Shot app, smart phone photographers can access and print photos from their phone’s camera roll, social media platforms, Google images, or even video screen grabs.

The KODAK Mini 2 special printing technology layers each color onto high-strength photo paper, resulting in long-lasting color photos. It works with the free, complementary KODAK Mini Shot app available at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which features a variety of filters, cropping options, stickers, card templates and more for further editing and enhancing photos. Also, classic black and white 2.1”x3.4” photos can be printed in less than a minute and dry instantaneously.