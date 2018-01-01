Kool Tools: KODAK Mini 2 Instant Photo Printer
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Kool Tools: KODAK Mini 2 Instant Photo Printer

The KODAK Mini 2 Instant Photo Printer (www.kodakphotoprinter.com) is the next generation of the company’ mini mobile photo printer and the latest product to join the growing line of Kodak branded instant-print products.

It’s even more compact than the original and prints credit card-sized (2.1”x3.4”) photos using its high-quality 4Pass (dye-sublimation) printing technology. The world’s smallest dye-sub photo printer, the portable KODAK Mini 2 comes in glossy black or white models and is available for purchase on Amazon.com for $99.99.

The KODAK Mini 2 supports iOS devices wirelessly via Bluetooth and Android based devices via NFC One Touch or Bluetooth. Using the free KODAK Mini Shot app, smart phone photographers can access and print photos from their phone’s camera roll, social media platforms, Google images, or even video screen grabs.

The KODAK Mini 2 special printing technology layers each color onto high-strength photo paper, resulting in long-lasting color photos. It works with the free, complementary KODAK Mini Shot app available at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which features a variety of filters, cropping options, stickers, card templates and more for further editing and enhancing photos. Also, classic black and white 2.1”x3.4” photos can be printed in less than a minute and dry instantaneously.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

Opera 50.0.2762.45 - High-performance We...
Opera is a fast and secure browser trusted by millions of users. With the intuitive interface, Speed Dial and visual bookmarks for organizing favorite sites, news feature with fresh, relevant content... Read more
ff·Works 1.0.0 - Convert multimedia file...
ff·Works (was iFFmpeg), focused on simplicity, brings a fresh approach to the use of FFmpeg, allowing you to create ultra-high-quality movies without the need to write a single line of code on the... Read more
Safari Technology Preview 11.1 - The new...
Safari Technology Preview contains the most recent additions and improvements to WebKit and the latest advances in Safari web technologies. And once installed, you will receive notifications of... Read more
FileZilla 3.29.0 - Fast and reliable FTP...
FileZilla (ported from Windows) is a fast and reliable FTP client and server with lots of useful features and an intuitive interface. Version 3.29.0: Fixed activity indicators not working after the... Read more
Default Folder X 5.2 - Enhances Open and...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
TinkerTool 6.21 - Expanded preference se...
TinkerTool is an application that gives you access to additional preference settings Apple has built into Mac OS X. This allows to activate hidden features in the operating system and in some of the... Read more
coconutBattery 3.6.5 - Displays info abo...
With coconutBattery you're always aware of your current battery health. It shows you live information about your battery such as how often it was charged and how is the current maximum capacity in... Read more
TinkerTool 6.21 - Expanded preference se...
TinkerTool is an application that gives you access to additional preference settings Apple has built into Mac OS X. This allows to activate hidden features in the operating system and in some of the... Read more
Default Folder X 5.2 - Enhances Open and...
Default Folder X attaches a toolbar to the right side of the Open and Save dialogs in any OS X-native application. The toolbar gives you fast access to various folders and commands. You just click on... Read more
Numi 3.18 - Menu-bar calculator supports...
Numi is a calculator that magically combines calculations with text, and allows you to freely share your computations. Numi combines text editor and calculator Support plain English. For example, '5... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

The best deals on the App Store this wee...
With the holidays now firmly behind us, it's time to march head first into the New Year and face whatever it may bring. Things are looking good for 2018 so far, though, if the bargains on the App Store are any indication. There are some pretty... | Read more »
Twisty Road! guide - how to hit high sco...
Twisty Road! is the new big hit from prolific developer Voodoo. It's another simple high-score chaser in a line of similar games, but this time you're guiding a ball down a precarious, twisting path to get as far as you possibly can. [Read more] | Read more »
Bridge Constructor Portal guide - beginn...
Bridge Constructor Portal merges the best parts of Bridge Constructor and Portal, tasking the player with fun building challenges with a surprising sci-fi twist. The difficulty can ramp up pretty quickly, but there are a few helpful tips you can... | Read more »
148Apps's best games of 2017 - Jess...
It's been a pretty spectacular year for mobile games, with all sorts of unique titles sprouting up, many by surprise. With top-knotch games launching on a near weekly basis, it's been quite a task narrowing my top choices down to just ten entries... | Read more »
148Apps's best games of 2017 - Camp...
2017 was a great year... for games at least. Putting together list of 10 of the best mobile games out there was somehow even harder than it was last year. After playing 350+ games this year and reviewing 213 of them for 148Apps though, I've... | Read more »
The biggest mobile esports to look out f...
With the exception of Vainglory, few mobile games have managed to make their mark in the world of mainstream esports. However, 2017 was a pretty eventful year for competitive mobile games, and many have set their eyes on 2018 as the year that... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
The holiday season may be drawing to a close, but there's still plenty to celebrate. You'll find many popular games at incredible discounts on the App Store right now. We've gone and rounded up the best deals on iOS games this week. [Read more] | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
It's another week of excellent new games on the App Store. Again, we see the return of some familiar faces and a few new titles to shake things up a bit. Pick up any of these games to enjoy during the holiday break--we're sure you'll find... | Read more »
Dream Town Story guide - every combo you...
Creating combos, clusters of related buildings, in Dream Town Story is possibly the best way to load up on money and improve your town overall. However, building these combos takes some careful preparation pretty far in advance, especially if you'... | Read more »
Orbu (Games)
Orbu 1.0.1 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $2.99, Version: 1.0.1 (iTunes) Description: | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

Apple resellers offering 13″ MacBook Pros for...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $100-$120 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro... Read more
Apple offers Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 27″ iMacs available for up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free. The following models are available: – 27″ 3.8GHz... Read more
Apple restocks Certified Refurbished Mac mini...
Apple has restocked Certified Refurbished Mac minis starting at $419. Apple’s one-year warranty is included with each mini, and shipping is free: – 1.4GHz Mac mini: $419 $80 off MSRP – 2.6GHz Mac... Read more
9″ 32GB Apple iPads on sale for $299, save $3...
MacMall has the 9″ 32GB WiFi #Apple #iPad (Space Gray and Gold) on sale for $30 off MSRP, each including free shipping: – 9″ 32GB WiFi iPad: $299, save $30 Their price is the lowest available for... Read more
13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $50-$180 off MSR...
B&H Photo has 13″ MacBook Airs on sale for $50 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax for NY & NJ residents only: – 13″ 1.8GHz/128GB MacBook Air (MQD32LL/A): $949, $50 off... Read more
Miss out on Holiday iPad Pro sales? Save with...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 9″ iPad Pros available starting at $469. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 9″ iPad Pro WiFi: $469 original MSRP... Read more
15″ 2.2GHz Apple MacBook Pros on sale for $20...
B&H Photo has the 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro available for $200 off MSRP including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro (MJLQ2LL/A): $1799 $200 off MSRP Apple has... Read more
10″ 64GB Space Gray iPad Pro on sale for $619...
B&H Photo has the 10.5″ 64GB Space Gray WiFi iPad Pro in stock and on sale today for $619 including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only. Their price is $30 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest... Read more
Save on clearance 2016 15″ MacBook Pros, up t...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 15″ #MacBook Pros available for up to $800 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.7GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pro... Read more
New Years Sale: Beats by Dr. Dre for $30-$80...
Walmart has #Beats by Dr. Dre on sale on their online store right now for $30-$80 off MSRP, depending on the item, as part of their New Years sale: – Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $134, save $65... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Sr. Advertising Development Manager, *Apple*...
# Sr. Advertising Development Manager, Apple News Job Number: 113330840 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 13-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Read more
Digital Media Planner - *Apple* Services -...
# Digital Media Planner - Apple Services Job Number: 113298275 Culver City, California, United States Posted: 06-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: **Job Summary** Apple is Read more
*Apple* Information Security - Security Data...
# Apple Information Security - Security Data Analyst Job Number: 113119545 Austin, Texas, United States Posted: 10-Nov-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** This Read more
*Apple* Information Security Technical Proje...
# Apple Information Security Technical Project Manager Job Number: 113188347 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 18-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
Web Apps Client Developer, *Apple* Retail E...
# Web Apps Client Developer, Apple Retail Engineering Job Number: 113353773 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 21-Dec-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.