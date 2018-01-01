Default Folder X 5.2 for macOS adds color toolbar icons, more

St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.2 (https://tinyurl.com/2gm24v), an update to their Mac utility.

Default Folder X enhances the file dialogs in all macOS applications. It provides fast navigation to your files, previews, integrated Spotlight tagging, and more. Default Folder X's custom keyboard shortcuts put your favorite and recent folders at your fingertips. Version 5.2 adds color toolbar icons, improves iCloud Drive support and fixes a number of issues.

Default Folder X 5.2 is a free update for existing version 5 users. New licenses are $34.95 and upgrades from version 4 and prior are $14.95. Default Folder X 5.2 requires macOS 10.10 or higher.