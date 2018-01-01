B-Eng has announced Battery Health 4 iOS

B-Eng has announced Battery Health 4 iOS (https://tinyurl.com/y7mg6fhk), a $4.99, dedicated Mac app to read relevant battery data of an iOS device battery.

It’s a menu item that displays relevant statistics from your iPhone or iPad battery. When it comes to battery statistics, there's one number that is almost impossible to reveal: the loading cycles of your battery. By just plugging your iPhone to you Mac you can see all relevant data of its battery after starting the app on your Mac.