Kool Tools: NordVPN’s ’10 Best Security & Privacy Apps for 2018’

As cyberattacks double in 2017, NordVPN recommends a list of privacy & As another year is drawing to a close, cybersecurity experts are warning that Internet users should start taking their privacy and security more seriously.

Cyberattacks in 2017 have been happening at a twice higher rate than in 2016, but many Internet users still make such basic mistakes as easy-to-guess passwords, clicking on unfamiliar links sent through emails or going to a public WiFi network without using a VPN.



NordVPN is sharing its list of the best security and privacy apps for 2018.



° Signal (https://tinyurl.com/kkys9m2) is an encrypted messaging and voice calling app that provides end-to-end encryption to secure all communications. The app can also verify the identity of people one is messaging and the integrity of the channel they are using. When texting non-Signal users, one has an option to invite them to an encrypted conversation via Signal.



2. Tor Messenger (https://tinyurl.com/yaecmwmn) is an encrypted messenger created by the makers of Tor, the world’s most popular encrypted Internet browser, synonymous with “the dark web.” Tor Messenger is a cross-platform chat app that is secure by default and sends all messages over Tor Network. The app supports a good number of transport networks, such as IRC, Google Talk, Facebook Chat, Yahoo, and others, and enables Off-The-Record (OTR) messaging - a safe and encrypted way to have private conversations - over Tor’s network of computers for greater anonymity.



3. NordVPN (https://nordvpn.com) is a must-have encryption app. A VPN encrypts the data traveling from your device across the Internet and is the best security mechanism to ensure the Internet traffic remains confidential. NordVPN has a reputation of focusing on security and having a zero logs policy, is fast and easy to use. The app re-routes and encrypts all Internet traffic making the connection private and secured while using top of the line security protocol IKEv2/IPsec.



4. Norton Identity Safe (https://tinyurl.com/ycqf765x) gives you freedom from remembering passwords: it saves all usernames and passwords on iPhone and iPad and syncs them across devices. Secure passwords can be created within the app. The app also allows for faster checkout and fills in forms with the user’s bank information.



5. ProtonMail (https://protonmail.com) is a Gmail-like email provider, offering an automatic end-to-end encryption. No personal information is required to create a secure email account.



6. Keeply (http://inappshrimp.com/keeply/) is a spy-level app for an average user. It stores a user's private moments and data - pins, credit cards, notes, photos and videos - right on the phone. Keeply provides a Fake Pin feature, which is an alternative password that the user can give to their nosy friends or family - when they enter it, the app shows an empty application. Face-down Lock, on the other hand, causes Keeply to close immediately when it's placed face down. It can also take a photo of anyone who enters a wrong PIN code into the phone. Best of all: nothing ever leaves the phone.



7. Secret Calculator (https://tinyurl.com/ya7rgujq) is another app for storing user’s private photos, videos, notes, contacts and other sensitive data behind an innocent-looking calculator app.



8. Find My Phone (https://tinyurl.com/ya4bzp7s) is an app and service by Apple that allows remote tracking of iOS devices. It can be installed from app store like any other app.



9. Kryptos (https://tinyurl.com/bpx43c6) app is a fully encrypted voice communications app that provides encrypted VoIP connectivity for calls over 3G, 4G and WiFi. While Kryptos is not a replacement for mobile phone service, its function is to provide privacy for the calls.

10. Best Phone Security Pro (https://tinyurl.com/ycmmwlz8) is an app that will ring an alarm as soon as someone unauthorized touches the device. The user can choose the lock option: Touch ID, pattern lock or passcode lock. You can even record your own alarm sound.