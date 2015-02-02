Kool Tools: IDT wireless power transmitter
Kool Tools: IDT wireless power transmitter

Integrated Device Technology has announced what it says is the world's first transmitter reference design for wireless charging of iPhone 8 and iPhone X models with up to 7.5W of power, in addition to supporting WPC EPP and other Android-based fast charging modes.

This new reference design is a solution for designers and manufacturers of wireless charging pads, enabling them to create transmitters for Apple, Android and other devices that use the Qi wireless charging standard.  

At the heart of the reference design solution is the new IDT P9242-G transmitter IC which provides for extremely accurate fixed frequency operation for EMI compatibility with EN303 417 and enhanced smartphone application co-existence. The reference kit supports the WPC Qi Baseline Power Profile (BPP) and Extended Power Profile (EPP) up to 15W with enhanced Foreign Object Detection (FOD) for a highly reliable and robust user experience. Additionally, the converged transmitter design supports all major fast wireless charging protocols.

The P9242-G-EVK reference kit has an input voltage range of 11V to 19V, supports USB or USB Type-C connectors and can be upgraded in the field through the system flash memory. The reference kit boasts extremely low quiescent power of less than 900mW.

IDT is sampling the product now and will release for broader availability in January. Visit idt.com/wireless power for more information including technical documentation.

 

