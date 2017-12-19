Kool Tools: Vena smartphone car mounts

Vena (www.venaproducts.com) has launched a family of new sleek, stylish, and functional magnetic smartphone car mounts designed for safe and unobstructed hands-free driving.



The new Vena car mounts — which range in price from $14.99 to $16.99 — turn your smartphone into a satellite navigation system, music center and hands-free phone. When combined with the rugged Vena vCommute case, users have the perfect tandem to protect most smartphones when driving and for daily use, including the new iPhone X.



It’s illegal to hold a cellphone while driving in most states, including while stopped at traffic lights or stuck in traffic. Vena’s hands-free car mounts allow for safer driving because users can accept a call, make a route correction, or listen to their favorite tunes or podcasts with a single tap.



Vena car mounts include four new designs for dashboard and vent mounting. They offer a better and less distracting solution compared to traditional cradle car mounts because they do not impede access to the side buttons or the recharging port. N45 magnets produce a strong magnetic force that will keep your phone securely attached to the magnetic dashboard suction or air vent mount. Included are two metal plates and a protective film and will work with any flat backed phone or case.