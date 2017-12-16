Yummy Software releases Yummy FTP Watcher 3 upgrade

Yummy Software (www.yummysoftware.com) has rolled out Yummy FTP Watcher 3.0, an upgrade to the automated file transfer app.

The utility automates uploads, downloads and syncs between your Mac and any number of FTP/S + SFTP + WebDAV/S servers, watching chosen folders for changes and acting upon them. FTP Watcher offers menubar-app background mode, a unified watcher monitor with editor window, built-in local/remote folder browser, automatic reconnect and resume, and more. Version 3.0 offers a new Look status, new Look setup, new Watcher, and more.

Yummy FTP Watcher 3.0 costs $29.99 and is available directly from Yummy Software only. Upgrades cost $15. Customers who purchased directly from Yummy Software since Sept. 1, 2017, can obtain a free upgrade.