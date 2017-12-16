Kool Tools: Atlas Executive Athletic Holdall

Tired of carrying both a briefcase and a gym bag to work everyday? The Atlas Executive Athletic Holdall from WaterField Designs (www.sfbags.com) includes a briefcase compartment with padded laptop and tablet sleeves, plus organizational pockets for work essentials, a chamber for clothing, and a collapsible zippered pocket to keep shoes separated.

The travel-friendly holdall — available in leather-trimmed waxed canvas or ballistic nylon — fits within most airline personal-item size requirements and opens flat so that laptops can remain protected inside as they travel through airport security.

The Executive Athletic Holdall is available now for pre-order for $429 and will ship by Jan. 19. Pre-launch participants who order through December 31, receive a complimentary WaterField Duo Dopp Kit (a $79 value).

The canvas version of the The Executive Athletic Holdall weighs 3.4 pounds, and the ballistic version 3.1 pounds. Both measure 16 x 10 x 8.5 inches.