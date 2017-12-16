Apple posts new developer betas of iOS, watchOS, tvOS
Apple posts new developer betas of iOS, watchOS, tvOS

Apple has released new developer betas of iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2 and tvOS 11.2.5. Registered developers can download them from Apple's Developer Center — or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

 

