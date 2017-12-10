Kool Tools: Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 printer

Epson’s Expression Photo HD XP-15000 wide-format color printer is designed to deliver professional-quality borderless prints up to 13x19 inches.

It leverages six-color Claria Photo HD inks, with new red and gray inks, for a wide color gamut and enhanced black-and-white prints. Featuring a 50-sheet rear specialty media tray, the Expression Photo HD XP-15000 makes printing projects easy, even on cardstock, and touts an array of convenient printing features ideal for creative individuals, photo enthusiasts and today’s busy families.



The compact Expression Photo HD XP-15000 is 30% smaller than its predecessor, the Artisan 1430. The Claria Photo HD inks deliver a wide color gamut for smooth, natural skin tones, as well as enhanced black-and-white prints. With media handling capabilities to print on a host of popular borderless sizes, including 4 x 6 inches, 12 x 12 inches, and 13 x 19 inches, the Expression Photo HD XP-15000 is ideal for a range of photo projects.

The rear specialty media tray accommodates cardstock and a variety of paper finishes in borderless sizes from 4 x 6 inches to 13 x 19 inches. In addition, auto two-sided printing, a 200-sheet front tray and convenient wireless connectivity allow for easy document printing.



The Expression Photo HD XP-15000 offers wireless connectivity through Epson Connect, including the Creative Print App, allowing users to print from an iPad, iPhone, and Android tablets or smartphone devices. The printer is available for $299.99 at www.epsonstore.com