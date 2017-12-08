Package Central update for Adobe InDesign improves preflight, queue management

Zevrix Solutions has announced Package Central 1.10.3, a maintenance update to company's file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automatically collects InDesign documents along with their fonts and links from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF export, and more. Version 1.10.3 improves handling of InDesign files with missing elements and fixes some queue management issues.

Package Central can be purchased for $149.95 from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com). A demo is available for download. The 1.10.3 update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.