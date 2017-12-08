Kool Tools: Lifeprint AR photo printer
Kool Tools: Lifeprint AR photo printer

Lifeprint has launched its new and larger 3x4.5-inch Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected photo printer exclusively on Apple.com and Apple retail stores across the world.

Just in time for the holidays when people are creating and sharing special moments, the new Lifeprint. The printer and accompanying free app allows you to edit, print, and share photos and videos with family, friends, and fans all over the world. The app even allows you to “bring those experiences to life with augmented reality and watch as your videos come to life in your hands.” Additionally, the new Wifi capability allows users to print to their Lifeprint from anywhere in the world, and the larger prints make for a higher quality and better experience.

Lifeprint’s social network for real photos allows uses to share augmented reality images through a printer network to any Lifeprint printer in the world. Making sharing physical photographs across the globe with loved ones is as easy as sending a text. So you can share physical prints instantly to friends all over the world directly to their Lifeprint printers.

With the new Wi-Fi feature, users can send photos to their printer from anywhere in the world and the physical printed photo will be waiting for them when they get back home. Plus, the Bluetooth option is also still available for local printing as well.
The Lifeprint app allows users to customize prints with filters, memes, stickers, and more. Lifeprint uses sticky-backed ZINK Paper to allow users to share photos and videos around town or with friends. Lifeprint printers use ZINK Zero Ink Technology to produce instant, full-color digital images without ink cartridges, ribbons, or toner.

The 3x4.5 Lifeprint printer is available for $149.99. Lifeprint film for the 3x4.5 is $49.99 for a pack of 40 and $29.99 for a pack of 20. 

 

