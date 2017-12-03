Output Factory for InDesign update improves PDF, print workflow settings

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 2.2.3, a maintenance update to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The utility automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, custom scripts integration and more. Version 2.2.3 addresses an issue in which some incompatible PDF and print output settings could be enabled at the same time, which could result in crashes and incorrect file processing.

Output Factory 2.2.3 can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $119.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.