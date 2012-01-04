Kool Tools: Lumee iPhone X cases

LuMee has unveiled the LuMee Duo and LuMee Selfie cases for the iPhone X. The new cases offer a 15% thinner design, pass through wireless charging capability, softer rails for easy removal, a detachable wrist strap to capture impromptu photos and enhanced lighting to complement the phone’s Portrait feature.



Like the original LuMee Duo, the new LuMee Duo for iPhone X has front and back-facing LED lights on both sides of the case, now with four additional LEDs on the back to provide brighter rear-facing lighting to capture life’s special moments. Similar to the LuMee Two, The LuMee Selfie for iPhone X is equipped with two rows of LED lighting on the front of the case, providing a professional glow that allows users to take their photos to the next level, because every selfie should be a LuMee selfie.

The LuMee Duo for iPhone X, available for pre-order at LuMee.com, comes in Rose Matte, Black Matte, Pearl White and White Marble, retailing for $69.95. Available for pre-sale later this month, The LuMee Selfie for iPhone X will be available in Black Marble and Pink Quartz, retailing for $49.95.