Kool Tools: Fusion Guitar

Fusion Guitar — an iPhone/iPod-integrated, portable, wireless electric guitar with built-in amp, battery and speakers — allows musicians to unplug, learn, record and write music anywhere. Combining the Fusion Guitar with iOS guitar apps unleashes amazing possibilities for learning, creating, performing, and sharing music. It’s available at a special holiday price through Dec, 24.

Designed by guitarists for guitarists, the Fusion Guitar is a great portable addition to the experienced player's collection, with the ability to practice and play on the go, around the campfire, impromptu creative sessions, on the streets or at the next big show, It's also the perfect guitar appealing to the learner who wants to quickly and easily take their playing to the next level with access to YouTube tutorials, interactive learning apps and sound effects from favorite artists and classic guitars.

Fusion Guitar eliminates the need for multiple hardware devices: amplifier, speakers, foot pedals, power supply, multiple cables, a computer and computer-guitar interface. It’s compatible with a wide range of guitar digital effect and recording apps like JamUp or AmpliTube. Fusion Guitar supports the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus, iPhone 5 and 5s, iPod touch (5th and 6th generations).

It sports two built-in Tymphany Peerless full range speakers coupled with a high frequency tweeter enclosed in an advanced proprietary patent-pending floating speaker housing. It’s driven by a 20-Watt Class-D amplifier.

The Fusion Guitar’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides six hours of play on three hours of charge time. It has two interchangeable high output Humbucker pickups with coil split capability on bridge pickup, providing a total of 15.6K ohms.

The Fusion Guitar measures 33 x 11.4 x 3.2 inches. It comes with a custom designed padded gig bag, interchangeable device docks, a leather strap, a DC power pack and a set of extra strings.