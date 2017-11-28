Apple releases new developer betas of iOS 11.2, macOS 10.3.2
Apple releases new developer betas of iOS 11.2, macOS 10.3.2

Apple has released the sixth developer beta versions of iOS 11.2 and macOS 10.13.2 beta 6 is also available for testing. Registered developers can download them from Apple's Developer Center — or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

 

