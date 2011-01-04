Kool Tools: HEX iPhone X cases

HEX (www.hex.echoscomm.com) has returned with a slate of new cases and wallets for Apple's new iPhone X. They’re available now

The collection features three of HEX's models: The Icon, The Solo, and The Focus. Each is made of genuine leather and come seven iterations, including black, brown, camo/reflective, black/gold, stingray, parchment, and snake.

The Icon Wallet case ($49.95) includes three card slots features a cash pocket behind the card storage, and an elastic strap closure. The Solo Wallet case ($44.95) is a wallet case two slots intended for storing credit cards, an I.D., or cash all in a super-slim profile design. Lastly, the Focus Case ($39.95) is a custom molded protective case wrapped in premium genuine leather.