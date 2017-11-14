Kool Tools: Plattan 2 Bluetooth earphones

Urbanears’ Plattan 2 Bluetooth is a headphone modeled after their bestselling headphone of all times but with one important difference: It cuts ties with the cord entirely, and goes beyond the industry standard with 30-plus hours of wireless playtime.

It offers a full spectrum sound experience with up to 10 meters of listening range. The headphone is smartphone compatible and music is navigated using a single, intuitive control knob. Other features include an ergonomic fit, music sharing plug-in, and collapsible design for easy portability.

Plattan 2 Bluetooth is now available for purchase online at urbanears.com and at select retailers worldwide. The headphone is priced at $100 and is available in black, dark grey, indigo, tomato, and white.