Kool Tools: Burl-Wood iPhone cases

WÜD Life (https://wudlife.com) has unlocked their exclusive Private Collection for the first time, with a new line of artistic wood phone cases that are iPhone compatible. As a creator of American-made technology accessories inspired by nature, WÜD Life provides functional protection with its exclusive cases made from real wood and its recently introduced unique rock phone cases.

The Private Collection features rare slices of real burl wood in colorful abstract designs that are achieved through a series of dye processes. No two patterns are exactly alike. Buyers can choose from an assortment of finishes including reds, blues, greens, purples, browns, and golds. The collection includes cases for the newly released iPhone 8/8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Each WÜD Life case is made from thinly-sliced selections of real burl wood, which have gone through a 21-step fine-finishing sanding process, that can only be accomplished through a process that is done by hand. As a final finishing touch, each case is lightly polished with an oil coating, which enhances the colors and wood's natural beauty.

The phone cases are lightweight and feature a higher lip on the front side to protect the phone's glass, and a flexible rubber front absorbs shocks from accidental drops. The camera and all ports are completely accessible with the case on. The WÜD Life collection requires no special care.

WÜD Life's product-friendly packaging allows the case to be suspended between two clear panels, giving an unobstructed view of the case, while the back reveals an infographic of the WÜD Life collection's handcrafted creation process. Prices for the collection start at the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $19.99 with the Private edition starting at $39.99 with free worldwide shipping.