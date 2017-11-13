Kool Tools: NuGuard KX case for the iPhone X

NewerTech has released its NuGuard KX cases (http://tinyurl.com/y9ynfkzh) for the new iPhone X. iPhone owners manage their lives through their phones and the NuGuard KX case protects that life investment against accidental drops, impacts, and scratches, while still allowing it to fit in a pocket or bag.

The KX case protects the Apple smartphone’s design with precision cutouts for complete access to all of the iPhone X ports and buttons and a unique comfortable crosshatch texture with a strong anti-slip grip for quick access from a pocket or bag. The KX case is built to survive life and includes a lifetime replacement guarantee.

The case sports X-orbing gel technology that evenly distributes kinetic energy. The KX has a one-piece design; a hard outer shell with soft interior core makes installation easy. Its crosshatch texture design offers secure grip, yet easy pocket removal.