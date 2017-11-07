LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Addresses Apple Security Bug

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.2.2, a maintenance update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats, adjust colors and more. The new version addressed a macOS security bug that invoked app translocation for no reason, which prevented LinkOptimizer from recognizing the version of InDesign the plug-in was installed with.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (there’s also a “lite” version for $179.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.