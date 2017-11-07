Sonnet is shipping its eGFX Breakaway Box 550

Sonnet Technologies is shipping its eGFX Breakaway Box (http://tinyurl.com/y73krnlq) with 550-watt power supply. It’s the latest in the company's series of Thunderbolt 3 to PCI Express (PCIe) eGPU expansion chassis for professional graphics and gaming applications.

The eGFX Breakaway Box 550 provides a single slot for connecting any size Thunderbolt-compatible GPU card, and features enough room for even high-performance water cooler cards. The unit is equipped with a single 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 port that enables data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s, and supports Thunderbolt-compatible cards with popular GPU chipsets — such as AMD Radeon and Radeon Pro; NVIDIA GeForce, TITAN XP, and Quadro cards.

In addition, the Breakaway Box 550 includes two eight-pin auxiliary power connectors and provides 87 watts of upstream power (power delivery), useful for powering and charging a connected notebook computer. It has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $349.