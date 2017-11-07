Kool Tools: Pad & Quill cases for the iPhone X

Pad and Quill (http://www.padandquill.com/) has announced a new line of wood and leather cases for the iPhone X.

The cases are crafted from full-grain and veg-tanned leathers, cut from FSC certified hardwoods, are fully wireless charging compatible, and are crafted to take full advantage of all the new iPhone X features.

The $89.95 Heritage Bella Fino case for iPhone X features veg-tanned leather that will age and patina while you use it. Like a blank slate, it will age, darken, and deepen in color and tone as you use it. Pad & Quill includes a small tin of leather balm as well to help speed up the aging process and turn your leather iPhone X case into a one-of-a-kind work of art.

The $99.95 Bella Fino Wallet Case for iPhone X features full-grain leather, five card and cash pockets, and comes with a removable, rubber oil coated, snap-on case for added edge protection and extra grip. B

The $109.95 Luxury Book for iPhone X is Pad & Quill’s classic wood and leather case for the iPhone X. It’s hewn from furniture grade Baltic Birch, full-grain leather, and complete with a moleskine style elastic strap.