CS Odessa announces updated ConceptDraw Pro 11

CS Odessa (www.conceptdraw.com) has unveiled ConceptDraw Pro 11, a new version of its business graphics and diagramming tool for macOS and Windows.

It provides a range of business graphic documentation solutions with thousands of stencils and hundreds of templates for rapid diagramming. ConceptDraw Pro 11 boasts improved drawing speeds and other performance improvements.

ConceptDraw Pro 11 retails for $199. It’s also included in ConceptDraw Office 4, which retails for $499.