Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2018

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 2.2.1, a compatibility update to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing, exporting and post-processing from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, variable file names, layer versioning, preflighting, detailed history and more. The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2018 and improves the reliability of multi-format workflow output.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $119.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from BatchOutput and Output Factory 1.x. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.