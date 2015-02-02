Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2018
TweetFollow Us on Twitter

Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Supports Creative Cloud 2018

Zevrix Solutions has announced Output Factory 2.2.1, a compatibility update to company's output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

Output Factory automates printing, exporting and post-processing from InDesign and offers batch processing, export as single pages, variable file names, layer versioning, preflighting, detailed history and more. The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign CC 2018 and improves the reliability of multi-format workflow output.

Output Factory can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $169.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $119.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from BatchOutput and Output Factory 1.x. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

 

Community Search:
MacTech Search:

Software Updates via MacUpdate

A Better Finder Rename 10.23 - File, pho...
A Better Finder Rename is the most complete renaming solution available on the market today. That's why, since 1996, tens of thousands of hobbyists, professionals and businesses depend on A Better... Read more
ForkLift 3.0.9 - Powerful file manager:...
ForkLift is a powerful file manager and ferociously fast FTP client clothed in a clean and versatile UI that offers the combination of absolute simplicity and raw power expected from a well-executed... Read more
HoudahSpot 4.3.2 - Advanced file-search...
HoudahSpot is a versatile desktop search tool. Use HoudahSpot to locate hard-to-find files and keep frequently used files within reach. HoudahSpot will immediately feel familiar. It works just the... Read more
PDFpen 9.2.3 - $74.95
PDFpen allows users to easily edit PDF's. Add text, images and signatures. Fill out PDF forms. Merge or split PDF documents. Reorder and delete pages. Even correct text and edit graphics! Features... Read more
PDFpenPro 9.2.3 - Advanced PDF toolkit f...
PDFpenPro allows users to edit PDF's easily. Add text, images and signatures. Fill out PDF forms. Merge or split PDF documents. Reorder and delete pages. Create fillable forms and tables of content... Read more
Airmail 3.5.3 - Powerful, minimal email...
Airmail is an mail client with fast performance and intuitive interaction. Support for iCloud, MS Exchange, Gmail, Google Apps, IMAP, POP3, Yahoo!, AOL, Outlook.com, Live.com. Airmail was designed... Read more
GraphicConverter 10.5.2 - $39.95
GraphicConverter is an all-purpose image-editing program that can import 200 different graphic-based formats, edit the image, and export it to any of 80 available file formats. The high-end editing... Read more
Skim 1.4.30 - PDF reader and note-taker...
Skim is a PDF reader and note-taker for OS X. It is designed to help you read and annotate scientific papers in PDF, but is also great for viewing any PDF file. Skim includes many features and has a... Read more
Capto 1.2.6 - $29.99
Capto (was Voila) is an easy-to-use app that takes capturing, recording, video and image editing to the next level. With an intelligent file manager and quick sharing options, Capto is perfect for... Read more
OmniFocus 2.11.2 - GTD task manager with...
OmniFocus helps you manage your tasks the way that you want, freeing you to focus your attention on the things that matter to you most. Capturing tasks and ideas is always a keyboard shortcut away in... Read more
 

Latest Forum Discussions

See All

Why you shouldn't worry about micro...
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo's latest mobile game set to arrive at the end of this month, was announced in a Nintendo Direct a few weeks ago, and it has folks quite excited. It's a complete Animal Crossing game that you'll be able to... | Read more »
Should you get an iPhone X? 3 reasons fo...
Apple's new premium mobile model, the iPhone X has finally hit stores, though competition is quite fierce if you want to get your hands on one. Supply of the phone will be limited for the next few weeks, so if you want to grab one early, you might... | Read more »
Questland is an RPG fan’s dream
Fully customizable characters, exciting multiplayer events on a grand scale, and unbelievable bosses all await you in Questland, Gamesture’s latest first-person RPG adventure. If you haven’t given the game a try yet, what are you waiting for? Now’s... | Read more »
Everything you need to know about Hearth...
Some of the biggest news coming out of Blizzcon 2017 this past weekend was the announcement of the newest Hearthstone expansion, Kobolds and Catacombs. It's the latest addition to the game following the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion that... | Read more »
The best deals on the App Store this wee...
Another week means a fresh batch of sales on the App Store. You'll find that Apple has a moving cycle on discounted games that shifts from week to week, and now we're here to present you with a fresh batch of games on the cheap. Narrative... | Read more »
Starman: Tale of Light (Games)
Starman: Tale of Light 1.0 Device: iOS Universal Category: Games Price: $3.99, Version: 1.0 (iTunes) Description: Guide Starman through breathtaking sceneries with delicate atmospheres and elaborate puzzles. Recover the light and... | Read more »
Sonic Forces: Speed Battle guide - how t...
Sonic returns to mobile in yet another endless runner, but this time with a twist. Sonic Forces: Speed Battle pits you against other real-life players in competitive multiplayer, giving the game an intense competitive edge. Rather than just chasing... | Read more »
The best new games we played this week -...
Happy Friday, friends. The weekend is upon us again. Let's take a few moments to reflect back on the last few days gone by and highlight some of the finest mobile gaming experiences of the week. The are some new faces and old friends in the mix,... | Read more »
FROST guide - how to win without worry
In this stressful world, it's nice to find a game that you can just sit back and chill out with. FROST just happens to be that game. It's as peaceful puzzle experience in which you guide flecks of light into orbs to jump to the next level. It's a... | Read more »
The best games we played in October
October was a very kind month for mobile gamers, and we've got eleven excellent games to show for it. As we head full speed into November, let's take a few moments to look back and appreciate all of the fine new releases we were treated to last... | Read more »
See All

Price Scanner via MacPrices.net

How to save up to $300 on a 2017 13″ Apple Ma...
Apple has a full line of Apple Certified Refurbished 2017 13″ MacBook Pros available for $200-$300 off MSRP. A standard Apple one-year warranty is included with each MacBook, and shipping is free.... Read more
Leftover 2016 15″ 2.6GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pr...
B&H Photo has clearance 2016 15″ 2.6GHz Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and available for $500 off original MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY & NJ sales tax only: – 15″ 2.... Read more
1.4GHz Mac mini on sale today for $399, $100...
MacMall has the 1.4GHz Mac mini on sale for $399 including free shipping. Their price is $100 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price for available for this model from any reseller. MacMall’s supply is... Read more
9″ 32GB iPad on sale for $299, save $30, pay...
B&H Photo has 2017 9.7″ 32GB WiFi iPads on sale for $30 off MSRP for a limited time. Shipping is free, and pay sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 9″ 32GB iPad WiFi: $299, $30 off Read more
Save up to $200 on 15″ MacBook Pros, pay no t...
B&H Photo has 15″ MacBook Pros on sale for up to $200 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges sales tax in NY & NJ only: – 15″ 2.8GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (MPTR2LL/A): $2249, $150... Read more
13″ 2.3GHz Silver MacBook Pros on sale for $1...
B&H Photo has 2017 13″ 2.3GHz Silver MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP, each including free shipping plus NY & NJ sales tax only: – 13-inch 2.3GHz/128GB Silver... Read more
15″ 2.2GHz MacBook Pro, refurbished at Apple,...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2015 15″ 2.2GHz Retina MacBook Pros available for $1699. That’s $700 off the price of the cheapest current-generation 15″ model, and it’s the lowest price available... Read more
Save up to $350 with Apple refurbished 2017 i...
Apple has a full line of Certified Refurbished 2017 21″ and 27″ iMacs available starting at $1019 and ranging up to $350 off original MSRP. Apple’s one-year warranty is standard, and shipping is free... Read more
9-inch and 12-inch iPad Pros, Apple Refurbish...
Apple has Certified Refurbished 2016 12″ WiFi iPad Pros available starting at $589. An Apple one-year warranty is included with each model, and shipping is free: – 32GB 12″ iPad Pro WiFi: $589... Read more
Saturday deal: 13″ 2.3GHz Space Gray MacBook...
Amazon has the 13″ 2.3GHz/128GB Space Gray MacBook Pro (MPXQ2LL/A) on sale today for $1178 including free shipping. Their price is $121 off MSRP, and it’s the lowest price available for this model (... Read more
 

Jobs Board

Site Reliability Engineer, *Apple* Pay - Ap...
# Site Reliability Engineer, Apple Pay Job Number: 113163930 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 06-Nov-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Read more
*Apple* Retail - Multiple Positions - Apple,...
Job Description: Sales Specialist - Retail Customer Service and Sales Transform Apple Store visitors into loyal Apple customers. When customers enter the store, Read more
Web Analyst/Merchandising, WW Customer Insigh...
# Web Analyst/Merchandising, WW Customer Insights - Apple Online Store Job Number: 83886350 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 28-Jul-2017 Weekly Read more
*Apple* Information Security Technical Proje...
# Apple Information Security Technical Project Manager Job Number: 113188347 Santa Clara Valley, California, United States Posted: 31-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 Read more
*Apple* Solutions Consultant - Apple (United...
# Apple Solutions Consultant Job Number: 113186862 Glen Allen, Virginia, United States Posted: 31-Oct-2017 Weekly Hours: 40.00 **Job Summary** Are you passionate Read more

  • Generate a short URL for this page:



All contents are Copyright 1984-2011 by Xplain Corporation. All rights reserved. Theme designed by Icreon.