Wireless display market to be worth $5.38 billion by 2023

The wireless display market was estimated at $2.86 billion in 2017. This market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% and is expected to be worth $5.38 billion by 2023, according to Research and Markets (www.researchandmarkets.com).

The wireless display technology involves peer-to-peer media transmission between a compatible display device to a larger display without the use of wires. This allows easier setup and use in all applications.

The technology can be used to transmit pictures, video, and other OTT-based content from one compatible display device to other. The wireless display has applications in the consumer segment, which is dominated by technology giants such as Apple, Google, and Amazon. The wireless display technology also has applications in the commercial subsegments such as corporate, healthcare, and education.

The widespread use of devices such as smartphones, tablets, sSmart TVs, and computers have facilitated the growth of the market in these applications, according to Research and Markets. The digital signage application is expected to create a good growth opportunity for the wireless display market during the forecast period, add the research group.

 

