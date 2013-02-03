Kool Tools: BT 150 NC earphones

Phiaton’s (www.phiaton.com) $149 BT 150 NC earphones feature Bluetooth 4.2, powerful 12mm dynamic drivers and a lightweight design. The new neck band style earphone were built for professionals on the go.

Ideal for long flights, the BT 150 NC provides six hours of music playing and call time with the noise cancelling feature on and 10 hours of battery life with the feature turned off. The earphones also feature a Power Saving Sensor that automatically powers off the active noise cancelling when the earbuds are retracted to help prolong battery life.

Everplay-X keeps the music going even if the battery runs out or the audio device is not Bluetooth compatible. With an IPX4 sweat and water-resistant rating, the earphones’ versatile design makes it ideal for the gym and on-the-go listening.

Powerful 12mm dynamic drivers feature a double layered carbon film, delivering balanced, vibrant sound, and aptX technology increases digital streaming efficiency and improves overall dynamic range. Keeping listeners connected, the earphones’ vibration notifications signal when a call is being received, when the listener is outside the communication range or the earphones are turned on or off.

The BT 150 NC also offers Multipoint Connection, connecting any two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously, such as a smartphone and tablet, and Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology for clearer communication while on a call.

Each package includes four ear tip sizes, ensuring a perfect fit, the retractable earbuds allow for the perfect individual cord length as well as convenient, tangle-free storage. BT 150 NC neck band earphones are the latest addition to Phiaton’s popular line of trusted Bluetooth® headphones and earphones, which includes the recently announced BT 390 on-ear, foldable headphones.