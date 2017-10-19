Troi Dialog Plug-in 7 ready for FileMaker Pro 7, macOS High Sierra

Troi Automatisering has released Troi Dialog Plug-in 7 for FileMaker Pro 15. It’s an update of the plug-in for showing all sorts of dynamic dialogs in FileMaker Pro.

The upgrade has been rewritten for FileMaker Pro 16 and macOS High Sierra. A fully functional demo version of Troi Dialog Plug-in 7 is available for downloading at Troi's website (http://tinyurl.com/zcmv2vf).

Troi Dialog Plug-in 7 works with FileMaker Pro 12 to 16 and is available for macOS 10.6.x and higher. Licenses cost $59 per user. Developer licenses and multi-user packs are also available.