Kool Tools: TS-453BT3 NAS

QNAP (www.qnap.com) has expanded its Thunderbolt NAS lineup with a new model. The TS-453BT3 ($999) is a compact and stylish desktop NAS with four drive bays for 3.5” or 2.5” HDDs/SSDs for up to 40TB of internal storage (using 10TB drives).

Storage is expandable with QNAP expansion enclosures. Under the hood, the TS-453BT3 is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Intel Celeron Apollo Lake processor and features 8GB of DDR3L RAM. 10GbE and Gigabit LAN ports are standard, and the TS-453BT3 features dual M.2 2280 SSD slots for caching. Multimedia is the name of the game with the TS-453BT3, it features two 4K-capable HDMI 1.4b ports with built-in hardware media transcoding and two Thunderbolt 3 ports conveniently located on the front of the unit.

Drives can be installed without any tools needed and the plethora of legacy ports ensure connectivity of older devices. Users can simultaneously connect to the NAS via traditional Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 for via the included private cloud for effective collaboration anywhere in the world. The 4K hardware transcoding and included remote control make this NAS a media powerhouse.

QTS 4.3.4 OS is a leap-forward in user’s work with the NAS and their environment. It features an intelligent desktop that allows one to find desired functions quickly, monitor important system information on a real-time basis, open multiple application windows to run multiple tasks concurrently with greater working efficiency, and provides a built-in App Center with install-on-demand apps to extend NAS functionality. With modularized multiple applications and functions, QTS enhances NAS management efficiency, personal productivity, multimedia enjoyment, and much more. New intelligent agent services have also been added to simplify system operations and management. QTS breaks down the barriers between devices, platforms, and geography to bring optimized cloud experiences and incorporates many advanced features.