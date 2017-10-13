Kool Tools: Naztech wireless earphones

Naztech’s (www.naztech.com) $69.99 Alloy Advanced Magnetic Wireless Earphonesare patent pending in-ear headphones that employ Smart Magnetic Sensor Technology to control music and phone calls by simply connecting and disconnecting the earbuds.

Attaching the Alloy's magnetic earbuds together automatically pauses the device's music; when they are separated, the music resumes. Likewise, an incoming call can be answered by simply separating the earbuds, and then ends by connecting them again. If music is playing when a call comes in, the headphones can easily switch to phone with the Alloy's intuitive inline remote. The earphones' built-in microphone is also equipped with Clear Voice Capture (CVC) 7.2 noise cancellation technology, designed to filter out ambient noises and ensure voice clarity, even in noisy environments.

The aircraft aluminum alloy earphones, fitted with a sweat-proof hydrophobic skin, house neodymium drivers that deliver studio-quality high-fidelity sound and dynamic bass. The cutting-edge Bluetooth 4.1 Technology ensures a solid signal that-- coupled with the earphone's firm-fasten ear fins-- provides anchored support throughout the most rigorous activity.

Employing advanced 4.1 BT technology, the Alloy pairs with Apple and Android smartphones-- including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X-- as well as tablets, wearables and gaming devices. It's designed for optimal hands-free functionality and a solid Bluetooth connection for up to 33 ft. Its extended lithium-ion battery is capable of up to five hours playtime on a single charge.